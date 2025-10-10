CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

MADRID

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel met with Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist International (SI) head Pedro Sanchez in Madrid to discuss the Palestinian issue, democracy and election security.

The 45-minute meeting took place at the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) ahead of the SI Presidium meeting. It was attended by CHP secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and foreign relations coordinator Şule Erten Bucak.

SI general coordinator Chantal Kambiwa and deputy leaders Hana Jalloul Muro and Paulina Lampsa also participated.

Sanchez thanked Özel for his “clear stance and leadership” on the Palestinian issue and underscored the importance of CHP’s contributions to the process.

He highlighted the need for sister parties to support each other on election security and said the CHP’s capacity and experience would be valuable in developing an international framework.

The Spanish leader also called for the establishment of a think tank focusing on left-wing, socialist and social democratic policies, and conveyed a message of solidarity regarding political prisoners in Türkiye.

Özel, for his part, said Sanchez’s position on Palestine was appreciated by the Turkish public and reiterated the CHP’s commitment to defending democracy and free elections.

He also voiced concern over the ongoing detention of Istanbul Mayor and CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, criticizing the lack of an indictment and calling for stronger democratic solidarity against politically motivated legal moves.