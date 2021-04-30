CHP to submit proposal for Central Bank ‘independence’ to parliament

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said that his party will submit a law proposal in parliament in the coming days regarding the independence of the Central Bank.



The CHP will seek support from MHP Chair Devlet Bahçeli for this proposal, Kılıçdaroğlu said on April 29, speaking to Karar TV.



“The Central Bank’s isolation from daily politics gives confidence to the economic circles around the world. They want to see a trustworthy institution,” he said.



Kılıçdaroğlu recalled that during the former Prime Minister Bülent Ecevit era, a law was passed in parliament and Bahçeli had signed it back then.



“We will submit this law proposal and ask Bahçeli to place his signature. What was done at that time was correct. We will ask him to support this law proposal,” the CHP leader added.



Kılıçdaroğlu noted that he was not optimistic that the MHP leader will accept this proposal because he has been “committed himself too much to” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



The CHP leader renewed his call for snap elections in the fall.



“I believe that the burden of the problems faced by Turkey cannot be sustained by the political power for a long time. The cost on the citizen is getting heavier each day. We need a new structuring. For this, we will go to the people’s arbitration. I believe Erdoğan will do this, that is my sincere opinion. It is reasonable to go polls in the autumn of 2021,” he stated.



Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the delay in receiving COVID-19 vaccines and proposed the government to delegate the business of importing the jabs to private companies.