CHP schedules congress for bylaw amendments

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has announced an extraordinary congress to be held from Sept. 6 to 9 to implement regulatory changes.

This decision was made during a meeting of the 60-seat party assembly on Aug. 4, chaired by CHP leader Özgür Özel.

The congress will commence symbolically on Sept. 4 in the central city of Sivas, marking the 105th anniversary of a 1919 congress held in the city. The original event aimed to unite delegates from all Anatolian provinces of the defunct Ottoman Empire during the War of Independence.

The official proceedings will begin in the capital Ankara on Sept. 6 and continue until Sept. 9.

In addition, the party assembly decided to call the Turkish parliament for an extraordinary session on Aug. 14 to discuss the situation of Can Atalay, an ex-MP from Workers' Party of Türkiye (TİP).

Atalay, sentenced to 18 years in prison related to the 2013 Gezi Park protests, was elected to parliament in May but had his parliamentary status revoked despite top court rulings.

Meanwhile, the CHP's women's arm elected a new head in an event in Ankara where 662 delegates voted. Asu Kaya, a lawmaker from Osmaniye, received 477 votes, surpassing outgoing chair Aylin Nazlıaka, who received 146 votes. Ten votes were declared invalid.

Before the vote, educator Birsen Bayar, Anatolian Women's Movement Association head Birsen Temir Saraç and CHP women's branch member Merve Kır withdrew their candidacies in favor of Nazlıaka.

