CHP-run municipalities to continue helping citizens despite gov’t bans: Spokesperson

  • April 20 2020 16:54:02

CHP-run municipalities to continue helping citizens despite gov’t bans: Spokesperson

ANKARA
CHP-run municipalities to continue helping citizens despite gov’t bans: Spokesperson

Municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will continue to distribute aid to citizens despite facing bans from the government amid the coronavirus pandemic, party spokesperson Faik Öztrak has said.

Speaking after the CHP’s Central Executive Board (MYK) meeting on April 20, Öztrak criticized the government for “putting obstacles” before the main opposition party’s municipalities’ help to citizens.

“It seems that the government’s intention is not to fight against the pandemic, but to fight against the services provided by the CHP’s municipalities,” Öztrak said.

The issue of municipalities launching donation campaigns and delivering aid to residents has been on the country’s agenda since the outbreak emerged in Turkey, with the government accusing opposition-run municipalities of conducting work separately from the government and halting all their aid operations.

The Interior Ministry has launched investigations against Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, both from the CHP, for launching donation campaigns for citizens grappling with financial difficulties.

Similarly, the CHP-run metropolitan municipality of the southern province of Mersin recently announced that its distribution of free bread has been banned.

But the Mersin Governor’s Office said the free loaves of bread can be distributed only via the “Vefa” social support groups and not by the municipality.

A makeshift hospital built by the CHP-run Adana Metropolitan Municipality, a province neighboring Mersin, has also been sealed by the provincial health directorate.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been lambasting the opposition-run municipalities, accusing the them of not working in coordination with the state.

“During the fight against the pandemic, we’ve seen that some CHP municipalities prefer to work separately rather than be a part of this coordination,” AKP deputy chair Mahir Ünal said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  2. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  3. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

  4. People mostly heed rules in weekend lockdown

    People mostly heed rules in weekend lockdown

  5. Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

    Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
Recommended
Turkey takes precautions for troops in northern Syria operation region

Turkey takes precautions for troops in northern Syria operation region
Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Volunteer dentists among Turkish healthcare workers conducting COVID-19 tests

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home

Turkish Airlines mega-operation to bring nationals home
Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey

Turkish people miss walking outside most during pandemic: Survey
Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites

Turkey blocks Saudi and UAE news websites
WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates

Survey: Turkey Central Bank may cut interest rates

The Turkish Central Bank is forecast to cut its interest rates for the 10th month in a row, according to a panel of economists surveyed by Anadolu Agency on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.