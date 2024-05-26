CHP rally in Ankara highlights retirees' demands

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) organized a rally in the capital Ankara on May 26, bringing together pensioners to voice their demands in the face of economic challenges.

"If Ankara is jam-packed today, you are the reason for this," CHP leader Özgür Özel said in his speech at the rally, condemning the government's "neglect of retirees' concerns."

The stage was adorned with the slogan "dignified life, equitable sharing."

Among the key issues highlighted by Özel was the decrease in retirees' purchasing power since the government took office. Comparing the lowest pension in 2002 to gold, Özel lamented a decrease of over 150 percent. Currently, the minimum pension stands at 10,000 Turkish Liras in Türkiye.

Addressing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Erdoğan and his alliance partner, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli, Özel outlined a series of demands aimed at addressing retirees' grievances.

They include legislation to ensure the lowest pension never falls below the minimum wage, discounts on essential utilities such as electricity, natural gas and water bills and the restructuring of loan and credit card debts to alleviate financial burdens.

Furthermore, Özel called for the withdrawal of closure cases against retiree unions, which he described as intimidation tactics.

"Türkiye cannot normalize until the retiree's economy is normalized," Özel said.

Promising action if the CHP came to power, Özel pledged to increase pensions to eventually reach 1.5 times the minimum wage. His assurances resonated with union representatives and attendees who echoed the sentiment of demanding fair treatment and economic security for retirees.

CHP deputy leader Gamze Taşcıer, in her speech, decried the government's "neglect" of retirees.

"Instead of getting the share you deserve from the country's resources, you are kept waiting in the discount [store] queues," she lamented, vowing to continue advocating for retirees' rights.