CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

BRUSSELS

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched the first leg of its international rallies in Brussels on Oct. 12, calling for the release of its presidential candidate, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, and demanding early elections.

The rally at Place Jean Rey drew representatives from the European Democratic Party (EDP), the Socialist Party (PS), Vooruit, the Party of European Socialists (PES), the European Greens and the European Parliament.

“Today, this square tells us and Türkiye a lot,” CHP leader Özgür Özel said at the rally. “We have come to stand up for our presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in prison for 207 days without cause, and... all political prisoners in Türkiye.”

CHP officials responsible for international relations arrived in Belgium ahead of the rally to coordinate preparations and meet with local Turkish community members.

“When he himself is the victim of a coup, he expects solidarity from the world, but when he carries out the coup himself, he says, 'Don't tell the world about it.' I swear by God, I will tell the world, and I will not take a step back,” Özel said.

“Let everyone know that... building a Türkiye without restrictions for young people and a visa-free Europe is just one election away, just one ballot box away.”

The event marked the beginning of a broader international campaign expected to continue across Europe. Özel is scheduled to visit Amsterdam from Oct. 16 to 18 to attend a PES congress.

Earlier this month, he traveled to Madrid to participate in the Socialist International’s (SI) Presidium meeting. As a deputy leader of the organization, he was accompanied by CHP deputy chairs Namık Tan and İlhan Uzgel, secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and foreign relations coordinator Şule Erten Bucak.

In Madrid, Özel met with Spanish Prime Minister and SI head Pedro Sanchez to discuss the Palestinian issue, democracy and election security.

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), Özel criticized the ongoing detention of İmamoğlu, noting the absence of an indictment and urging stronger international solidarity against politically motivated legal moves.