CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

BRUSSELS
CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlus release

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) launched the first leg of its international rallies in Brussels on Oct. 12, calling for the release of its presidential candidate, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, and demanding early elections.

 

The rally at Place Jean Rey drew representatives from the European Democratic Party (EDP), the Socialist Party (PS), Vooruit, the Party of European Socialists (PES), the European Greens and the European Parliament.

 

“Today, this square tells us and Türkiye a lot,” CHP leader Özgür Özel said at the rally. “We have come to stand up for our presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, who has been in prison for 207 days without cause, and... all political prisoners in Türkiye.”

 

CHP officials responsible for international relations arrived in Belgium ahead of the rally to coordinate preparations and meet with local Turkish community members.

 

“When he himself is the victim of a coup, he expects solidarity from the world, but when he carries out the coup himself, he says, 'Don't tell the world about it.' I swear by God, I will tell the world, and I will not take a step back,” Özel said.

 

“Let everyone know that... building a Türkiye without restrictions for young people and a visa-free Europe is just one election away, just one ballot box away.”

 

The event marked the beginning of a broader international campaign expected to continue across Europe. Özel is scheduled to visit Amsterdam from Oct. 16 to 18 to attend a PES congress.

 

Earlier this month, he traveled to Madrid to participate in the Socialist International’s (SI) Presidium meeting. As a deputy leader of the organization, he was accompanied by CHP deputy chairs Namık Tan and İlhan Uzgel, secretary-general Selin Sayek Böke and foreign relations coordinator Şule Erten Bucak.

 

In Madrid, Özel met with Spanish Prime Minister and SI head Pedro Sanchez to discuss the Palestinian issue, democracy and election security.

 

During the meeting at the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), Özel criticized the ongoing detention of İmamoğlu, noting the absence of an indictment and urging stronger international solidarity against politically motivated legal moves.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers
Türkiye, Iraq reach draft agreement on sharing water as drought worsens

Türkiye, Iraq reach draft agreement on sharing water as drought worsens
National volleyball team captain Eda Erdem appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador

National volleyball team captain Eda Erdem appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador
Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival
Istanbul hosts L’Etape Türkiye cycling race

Istanbul hosts L’Etape Türkiye cycling race
Ankara mayor slams investigation request over municipality concerts

Ankara mayor slams investigation request over municipality concerts
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿