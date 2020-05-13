CHP proposes to allow youth out on May 19 national day

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has proposed the government to suspend the curfew for those aged between 15 and 20 on May 19 National Youth and Sports Day.

Speaking at a press conference on May 12, CHP group deputy Engin Altay said allowing young people on May 20-21, but not on May 19 means undermining the importance of the national day.

Altay recalled that lockdown was announced as part of coronavirus measures for May 16-17-18-19. May 19 is a national holiday in Turkey, so the government decided to extend the weekend curfew until May 19.

“I am not saying that we will fill the streets and squares together on May 19. But it’s absurd to give young people a limited curfew on May 20-21, but not on May 19,” Engin Altay said.

The CHP official also urged the president and the health minister to decide within the recommendations of the Coronavirus Science Board. “So that we can overcome this period with minimum harm,” he stated.

He criticized the recent decision to open shopping malls but that other places such as parliament and mosques are still closed as part of the virus precautions.

He questioned who suggested opening the shopping malls and asked if these places have proper ventilation systems.

“I think that the opening of the shopping malls has been a blow to the struggle of the Science Board and our health care staff against COVID-19,” he said, stressing that the Science Board did not agree with this decision.