CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu vowed to win the next elections and pledged to strengthen the separation of state powers.

Elaborating on the court files against Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kılıçdaroğlu said the government is at unease because the mayor is hard working.

“They still cannot believe that they lost Istanbul,” he said addressing the CHP lawmakers at parliament and stressed that the government is in pursuit of toppling İmamoğlu.

“We have never and will never kneel in the face of any injustice in the face of any power. We will never bow down, no matter who it comes from, to oppression or violence. We will send those who do not believe in democracy through the ballot box.”

The CHP is in favor of the principle of separation of powers in the state, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“In government administration, power cannot be handed over to one person. If you do, the end of that state will be a disaster. Regardless of the state in history, if the power was handed over to a person, that state ended in disappointment,” he stated.

The state cannot be governed by a single center, that’s why there are local governments, the CHP leader explained.

“Those who govern the state must be transparent and have virtuous morals. Those who run the state without oppression expand the freedom of the citizen. Then there is justice in that state,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.