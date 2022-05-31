CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

  • May 31 2022 16:48:00

CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

ANKARA
CHP not to retreat in face of any oppression, violence: Kılıçdaroğlu

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu vowed to win the next elections and pledged to strengthen the separation of state powers.

Elaborating on the court files against Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Kılıçdaroğlu said the government is at unease because the mayor is hard working.

“They still cannot believe that they lost Istanbul,” he said addressing the CHP lawmakers at parliament and stressed that the government is in pursuit of toppling İmamoğlu.

“We have never and will never kneel in the face of any injustice in the face of any power. We will never bow down, no matter who it comes from, to oppression or violence. We will send those who do not believe in democracy through the ballot box.”

The CHP is in favor of the principle of separation of powers in the state, Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“In government administration, power cannot be handed over to one person. If you do, the end of that state will be a disaster. Regardless of the state in history, if the power was handed over to a person, that state ended in disappointment,” he stated.

The state cannot be governed by a single center, that’s why there are local governments, the CHP leader explained.

“Those who govern the state must be transparent and have virtuous morals. Those who run the state without oppression expand the freedom of the citizen. Then there is justice in that state,” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.

 

TURKEY,

TURKEY CHP Istanbul head sent to Silivri prison

CHP Istanbul head sent to Silivri prison
MOST POPULAR

  1. Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

    Nordic states’ admission to NATO risk for alliance: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

    Turkey summons French, German envoys over PKK activities

  3. First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

    First saplings in ‘Turkey’s biggest national park’ planted with official ceremony

  4. Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

    Over 560,000 people visit Çamlıca Tower

  5. Turkish gang leader captured in Moldova

    Turkish gang leader captured in Moldova
Recommended
MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece

MHP leader warns against US bases in Greece
Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan

Turkey had century of progress in 20 years in democracy, development: Erdoğan
Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives

Six-way opposition alliance outlines main principles, objectives
CHP leader blames gov’t for pressure on opposition mayors

CHP leader blames gov’t for pressure on opposition mayors
We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan

We elevated relationship with Azerbaijan to strategic alliance: Erdoğan
Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants

Erdoğan slams CHP leader over remarks against public servants
WORLD Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: in a conference room packed with hundreds of supporters as confetti rained down upon him.

ECONOMY Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows 7.3 percent in first quarter

Turkey’s economy grew by 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on May 31.
SPORTS Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Bromell, Thompson-Herah bag 100m wins in Eugene

Trayvon Bromell and Elaine Thompson-Herah grabbed 100m Diamond League victories on May 28 in Eugene, where eight world-leading performances highlighted the action at Hayward Field.