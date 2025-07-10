CHP mayors meet in Ankara amid municipal probes

More than 400 mayors from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) convened in Ankara on July 10 to respond to a wave of investigations into the main opposition party-run municipalities.

The closed-door meeting at CHP headquarters, chaired by party leader Özgür Özel, lasted around three hours and included 412 mayors.

Deputies represented detained mayors who are facing corruption charges and are currently standing trial.

A large banner reading “Freedom” was draped across party headquarters, featuring photos of the arrested mayors — among them Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar and Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek.

İmamoğlu was detained on March 23, the same day the CHP officially announced his presidential candidacy for next elections.

In a show of support, 134 CHP lawmakers issued a joint statement declaring solidarity with Özel, İmamoğlu and the detained officials.

"It is clear that these attacks are not only directed at our party, but also at our republic, our democratic tradition and our achievements," read the statement read.

"The strongest fortress that will save our country from an authoritarian regime and lead it to a democratic regime is the Republican People's Party."

The statement affirmed the party’s commitment to democratic values, citing the rule of law, human rights, secularism, gender equality and a pluralistic system as CHP’s core principles.

Meanwhile, Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, arrested in connection with a probe into the Istanbul Municipality, was admitted to coronary intensive care on July 9 due to health issues. He underwent an angiogram on July 10 and was subsequently transferred back to intensive care as a precaution.

