CHP leader to outline democracy manifesto at convention

  • July 24 2020 13:56:00

ANKARA
The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) will hold its general convention over the weekend where chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will outline a substantial democracy manifesto highlighting the basic principles of the social democrat party’s march to power in the next elections.

The 37th convention of the CHP will be held outdoors in the Turkish capital and without guests due to the continued novel coronavirus pandemic. It will be opened by a long address by Kılıçdaroğlu who will publicize a manifesto with a strong emphasis on the need for a unity of all the opposition parties and groups over democracy, upgrading the rule of law and endorsing fundamental freedoms.

According to sources, the manifesto will call on all the opposition parties to endure the alliance set for the local elections in March 2019 which yielded important successes for the oppositional candidates in big cities.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s address is expected to cover ongoing economic problems, difficulties in Turkey’s foreign and security policies and the CHP’s proposed resolutions to all these issues.

Many CHP officials consider the convention as the beginning of the main opposition party’s long march to come to power in the next elections.

However, Kılıçdaroğlu must first secure another term as leader at the convention as there will be contenders running aiming to oust him from his 10-year rule.

There are at least three men who have announced their intention to run for the leadership. Along with former MP Aytuğ Arıcı and CHP Honorary Board member Prof. Tolga Yarman, İlhan Cihaner will run as the joint candidate of the leftist bloc within the CHP aspiring to defeat Kılıçdaroğlu in the election for the leadership.

These candidates should secure at least 68 signatures out of around 1,350 delegates to get registered for the elections slated for July 25.

On July 26, the delegates will vote for the 60-member Party Assembly, one of the highest decision-making avenues of the CHP. The dissidents will try to break Kılıçdaroğlu’s list in order to increase their influence within the party.

