CHP leader says opposition parties in agreement on fundamental values

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on March 24 said the six opposition parties, which came together for a “strengthened parliamentary system,” are similar in their perspective on fundamental values.

“Sometimes they get angry and say, ‘Six dissimilar met.’ All six of us resemble each other. We are alike when it comes to democracy. We all want democracy and human rights. We all have a love of country. Well, each of us may have a different opinion, it’s true. Two heads are better than one,” he said, speaking at an event of mukhtars in the capital Ankara.

The opposition parties would exchange opinions on the case of differences for the sake of the country, he said.

“Therefore, we need to get Turkey out of the trouble it is in,” he said.

Kılıçdaroğlu was responding to criticisms by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) that the six opposition parties, which agreed on a joint proposal for a system change if they come to power in the next elections, have differences in their nature.

Kılıçdaroğlu, İYİ (Good) Party chair Meral Akşener, Felicity Party leader Temel Karamollaoğlu, Democrat Party leader Gültekin Uysal, Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party leader Ali Babacan and Future Party leader Ahmet Davutoğlu came together on Feb. 28 and signed a 48-page document covering 23 articles detailing the strengthened parliamentary system.