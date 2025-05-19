CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

ANKARA
CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel marched alongside young people in the capital Ankara on May 19 to mark the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, calling for democratic competition in politics.

“[Modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk did not entrust the republic to the chiefs of general staff, politicians or presidents... He entrusted the republic to the youth," Özel told reporters during the march.

The CHP leader addressed young supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of abandoning fair democratic practices.

"We have been in a struggle for years and Mr. Tayyip has won many competitions. He's fine when he wins, but last year he lost one and he took the ball away. He says we will not play if he doesn't win," Özel said.

"I greet all political views, and also the youth of the Justice and Development Party."

The comments appeared to reference the 2024 local polls and a corruption probe involving Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent CHP figure.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23, the day he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate for the next elections.

Özel praised the ideals of democracy as a system that offers equal ground for all political actors and urged the government to uphold those principles.

Addressing AKP’s younger supporters directly, he encouraged them to "take the ball out of Erdoğan’s hands and put it back on the field."

"If that happens, the AKP will be a democratic and institutional party. Otherwise, it will go down in history as a party that exists when it wins but attempts a coup and spoils the race when it loses."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

    Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

  2. EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

    EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

  3. DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

    DEM Party meets CHP in push for terror-free Türkiye process

  4. Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

    Turkish intel chief holds high-level talks in Syria

  5. Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris

    Turkish Cuisine Week kicks off with celebrations at UNESCO in Paris
Recommended
FM Fidan meets Serbian president in Belgrade

FM Fidan meets Serbian president in Belgrade
Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit

Bahçeli calls for cross-party commission amid PKK exit
İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment

İmamoğlu officially notified of diploma annulment
Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP

Terror-free Türkiye bid should be run by parliament: CHP
PKK set to announce historic decisions

PKK set to announce 'historic' decisions
Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law

Top court rejects CHP bid to annul stray animal law
WORLD EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

EU lifts economic sanctions on Syria to support its reconstruction

The EU decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war, the bloc’s foreign policy chief announced Tuesday.

ECONOMY Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul among most accessible cities for expats to relocate

Istanbul ranks sixth among expat cities that offer the cheapest cost to relocate for the first six months, according to a report by Remitly, a digital remittance company.

SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿