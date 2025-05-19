CHP leader joins youth march to urge democratic race

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel marched alongside young people in the capital Ankara on May 19 to mark the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, calling for democratic competition in politics.

“[Modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk did not entrust the republic to the chiefs of general staff, politicians or presidents... He entrusted the republic to the youth," Özel told reporters during the march.

The CHP leader addressed young supporters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of abandoning fair democratic practices.

"We have been in a struggle for years and Mr. Tayyip has won many competitions. He's fine when he wins, but last year he lost one and he took the ball away. He says we will not play if he doesn't win," Özel said.

"I greet all political views, and also the youth of the Justice and Development Party."

The comments appeared to reference the 2024 local polls and a corruption probe involving Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent CHP figure.

İmamoğlu was arrested on March 23, the day he was announced as the CHP’s presidential candidate for the next elections.

Özel praised the ideals of democracy as a system that offers equal ground for all political actors and urged the government to uphold those principles.

Addressing AKP’s younger supporters directly, he encouraged them to "take the ball out of Erdoğan’s hands and put it back on the field."

"If that happens, the AKP will be a democratic and institutional party. Otherwise, it will go down in history as a party that exists when it wins but attempts a coup and spoils the race when it loses."