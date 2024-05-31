CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

ANKARA
CHP leader denies intention to run for presidency

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has stated his intention not to run as a presidential candidate in the upcoming elections, expressing his singular goal of steering the party to power.

"There is only one thing I want: Let's make the CHP the government in these elections and let a CHP member be the president," Özel said during a televised interview on private broadcaster Halk TV on May 31.

Özel confirmed he instructed party members to refrain from engaging in discussions regarding potential presidential candidacies for the elections scheduled for 2028.

Instead, he said, the CHP will focus on its role as a constructive and effective opposition, vowing not to "needlessly occupy public agenda" with speculative debates.

"I have no goal or intention to be a presidential candidate," Özel said.

"I have an intention. If [modern Türkiye and CHP founder Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk's party becomes the first party in the first general election of the second century of the [Turkish] Republic, it means I have achieved the biggest goal in my life."

Moreover, he asserted that failure to attain governmental power in the next elections would prompt his resignation.

"My job is to manage this party well. If I cannot bring the Republican People's Party into power, I will come here that night and resign, I will leave politics that day," he stated.

Previously, Özel had touted the potential candidacy of CHP's Istanbul and Ankara mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, for the presidential position.

“When a penalty is awarded in the last minute, the coach doesn't say ‘let me shoot.' He makes his fittest player take it," he told daily Sabah in early April, referring to mayors as "strikers."

İmamoğlu and Yavaş gained prominence following their local election victories in 2019. In last year's presidential polls, then CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was the candidate, with İmamoğlu and Yavaş serving as his vice-presidential candidates.

Kılıçdaroğlu lost to incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who secured more than 52 percent of the votes.

Presidency,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine
Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM
At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast

At least two irregular migrants die off Turkish coast
Interior minister vows to catch big fish amid police probe

Interior minister vows to catch 'big fish' amid police probe
İYİ Party MP resigns from the party

İYİ Party MP resigns from the party
Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert

Overindulgent parenting leads to more aggressive children: Expert
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿