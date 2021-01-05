CHP leader criticizes rector appointments

  • January 05 2021 17:45:19

CHP leader criticizes rector appointments

ANKARA
CHP leader criticizes rector appointments

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s appointment of university rectors.

Erdoğan is appointing anybody who is loyal to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) to the universities, the CHP leader said.

“YÖK [Higher Education Board] is the result of the Sept. 12 coup (1980) law. It continues today. The legal regulations of the Sept. 12 putschists are still in effect. The way rectors were appointed then is the same way they are appointed today,” Kılıçdaroğlu told reporters Jan. 5.

Universities, instead, should have academic sovereignty, Kılıçdaroğlu said, emphasizing the importance of free thought.

Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized the firing of academics for releasing a joint peace declaration, “A university must have scientific autonomy, administrative and financial autonomy,” he stated.

The CHP leader made the comments in response to a question regarding large student protests at Bogaziçi University over the appointment of a new rector who has close ties with Erdoğan’s party.

The new rector, Melih Bulu, who ran for the AKP in the 2015 parliamentary elections, has said he wants to make Boğaziçi a “world-class university.”

Boğaziçi University,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

    Biden sends letter to UN General Assembly President Bozkır

  2. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  3. Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

    Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

  4. Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

    Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

  5. Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide

    Documentary depicting story of Atatürk’s Walking Mansion to feature worldwide
Recommended
Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry

Turkish army abides by constitution, laws: Defense Ministry
Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal

Top Turkish diplomat to visit EU President Portugal
Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit

Ankara welcomes outcome of GCC summit
Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister

Three inactive vaccines ready for human testing, says Turkish Health Minister
Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med

Turkey calls on Greece for talks on east Med
Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered

Iconic actor of Turkey’s Yeşilçam cinema remembered
Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline

Ski resort attracts visitors with artificial ice mountain, zipline
WORLD Russia likely behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

Russia 'likely' behind SolarWinds hack: US intelligence

U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies said on Jan. 5 that Russia was probably behind the massive SolarWinds hack that has shaken government and corporate security, contradicting President Donald Trump, who had suggested China could be to blame.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.1bln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 8 billion Turkish liras ($1.1 billion) from domestic markets on Jan. 5, an official statement said.
SPORTS Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Konyaspor stun Galatasaray 4-3 in Süper Lig

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Galatasaray suffered a shocking 4-3 defeat on Jan. 5 to Ittifak Holding Konyaspor.