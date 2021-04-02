CHP leader criticizes decision to renew parliament voting on law proposal

  • April 02 2021 13:03:00

ANKARA
Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has criticized developments on a security investigation law proposal that was initially rejected in parliament by opposition votes, adding that a decision to renew the vote was taken after an initiative of the parliament speaker with the demand of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“Normally, the same law proposal should not be discussed within a year, but an order came from the palace. Upon instruction, they immediately convened, agreed to re-negotiate and sabotaged parliament,” Kılıçdaroğlu said on April 1 in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

“The request of a bully overshadowed the will of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. We reject this. In the upcoming period, the ballot box will come and we will give them a lesson,” he added.

Following the rejection of the bill, which stipulates to conduct a security investigation for those who will be appointed to the public for the first time, by opposition parties’ votes on March 31, the Presidential Board of parliament has decided to vote it again after an intervention by Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop on April 1.

The bill dubbed “Security Investigation and Archive Research Law Proposal” was submitted by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), aiming to bring security investigation and archive research for those who will be appointed to public office.

Yet, the bill was rejected on March 31 when opposition parties - the CHP, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and İYİ (Good) Party - voted against the articles of the proposal.

For the first time in many years, a bill was rejected in parliament by the opposition votes.

However, the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) objected to the voting on the grounds that it did not comply with the parliament house regulation.

The law proposal will be voted on again on April 6.

The proposal included a provision that the person’s spouse, first-degree relatives, the family of the person’s spouse, will be included within the scope of the security investigation.

Turkey,

