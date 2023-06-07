CHP leader appoints Namık Tan as new foreign policy advisor

ANKARA

Namık Tan, a reputed former diplomat and a member of the parliament from the ranks of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has been appointed as the chief foreign policy advisor to CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Tan was elected to the Turkish Parliament from Istanbul in the May 14 parliamentary polls. His long career at the Foreign Ministry includes ambassadorial posts in the United States between 2010 and 2014 and in Israel between 2006 and 2009. He had also served as the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry.

Before Tan, former diplomat Ünal Çeviköz was serving as the chief foreign policy advisor to Kılıçdaroğlu.

Following the parliamentary and presidential elections, Kılıçdaroğlu renewed the CHP’s central executive board (MYK) which has decided to launch a process for holding the party’s general convention later this year.