CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul

CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) held a massive rally in Istanbul on March 29 with a demand for the freedom of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is behind bars over alleged corruption links.

The rally with the motto of “Freedom to İmamoğlu”, originally slated for noon, kicked off an hour late at 1 p.m., drawing a huge crowd, including İmamoğlu’s family.

A highlight of the event was a speech delivered through artificial intelligence, replicating İmamoğlu’s voice. “They may try to stop me, but I trust in you,” the AI-generated message declared.

Acting Istanbul Mayor Nuri Aslan took the stage, delivering a firm message: “Anyone who takes a step back isn’t one of us.” His words underscored a call for resolve among supporters.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik read a letter penned by İmamoğlu from Silivri Prison. “This is about our nation—about justice, democracy, and freedom. Together with all of Türkiye’s opposition parties, we’re entering a historic moment,” the letter stated.

CHP leader Özgür Özel hailed the event as a defining moment. “This isn’t just a rally—it’s history in the making,” he said, claiming real-time attendance hit 2.2 million.

He also demanded that İmamoğlu’s trial be aired live on state broadcaster TRT, amplifying calls for transparency.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced road closures starting at 7 a.m. to accommodate the event. Sections of Turgut Özal Boulevard were shut down, with drivers redirected to the D-100 highway and Maltepe’s Bağdat Street as alternate routes.

gathering, ekrem imamoğlu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime with military hospital strike

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike

    Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike

  2. Myanmar earthquake death toll jumps to 1,644 with over 3,000 injured

    Myanmar earthquake death toll jumps to 1,644 with over 3,000 injured

  3. Erdoğan states commitment to ‘terror-free’ borders in Eid al-Fitr message

    Erdoğan states commitment to ‘terror-free’ borders in Eid al-Fitr message

  4. Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, urges international response

    Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, urges international response

  5. CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul

    CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul
Recommended
Erdoğan states commitment to ‘terror-free’ borders in Eid al-Fitr message

Erdoğan states commitment to ‘terror-free’ borders in Eid al-Fitr message
Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, urges international response

Türkiye condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, urges international response
Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine

Türkiye an inseparable part of process, VP Yılmaz says after Paris talks on Ukraine
‘Gray divorce’ sees 44 pct surge over 5 years: Official data

‘Gray divorce’ sees 44 pct surge over 5 years: Official data
Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route

Cappadocia added to prestigious wine route
Authorized real estate offices to receive E signs

Authorized real estate offices to receive 'E' signs
WORLD Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime with military hospital strike

Ukraine accuses Russia of 'war crime' with military hospital strike

Ukraine accused Russia of committing a "war crime" during its weekend attack on the city of Kharkiv, as the U.S.-backed ceasefire efforts continue to prove elusive.

ECONOMY Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye to receive $9.3 bln investment for solar cell, petrochemical, defense production

Türkiye will receive a $9.3 billion investment from large-scale projects in solar cell, petrochemical, vehicle and defense solutions production, among others, as a part of the country’s HIT-30 (High Tech) investment program.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿