CHP holds massive rally in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) held a massive rally in Istanbul on March 29 with a demand for the freedom of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is behind bars over alleged corruption links.

The rally with the motto of “Freedom to İmamoğlu”, originally slated for noon, kicked off an hour late at 1 p.m., drawing a huge crowd, including İmamoğlu’s family.

A highlight of the event was a speech delivered through artificial intelligence, replicating İmamoğlu’s voice. “They may try to stop me, but I trust in you,” the AI-generated message declared.

Acting Istanbul Mayor Nuri Aslan took the stage, delivering a firm message: “Anyone who takes a step back isn’t one of us.” His words underscored a call for resolve among supporters.

CHP Istanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik read a letter penned by İmamoğlu from Silivri Prison. “This is about our nation—about justice, democracy, and freedom. Together with all of Türkiye’s opposition parties, we’re entering a historic moment,” the letter stated.

CHP leader Özgür Özel hailed the event as a defining moment. “This isn’t just a rally—it’s history in the making,” he said, claiming real-time attendance hit 2.2 million.

He also demanded that İmamoğlu’s trial be aired live on state broadcaster TRT, amplifying calls for transparency.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office announced road closures starting at 7 a.m. to accommodate the event. Sections of Turgut Özal Boulevard were shut down, with drivers redirected to the D-100 highway and Maltepe’s Bağdat Street as alternate routes.