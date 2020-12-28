CHP hints to apply constitutional court for WMD bill

  • December 28 2020 17:17:00

CHP hints to apply constitutional court for WMD bill

ANKARA
CHP hints to apply constitutional court for WMD bill

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Spokesperson Faik Öztrak hinted that his party might apply to the constitutional court for a bill that the parliament passed last week, which will pave the way for the appointment of trustees to civil society organizations.

“We apply to the constitutional court for all kinds of legal regulations that are unconstitutional, restrict the freedom of citizens and reduce the welfare of the people,” he told reporters on Dec. 28 when asked if his party mulls to apply to the top court over the “Bill on Preventing the Spread and Financing of Weapons of Mass Destruction.”

This is a law to “silence the NGOs,” Öztrak stated. “We cannot accept the arbitrary decision of the interior ministry to appoint a trustee without a court order.”

The CHP is critical of the bill over its provisions to regulate both the domestic and foreign foundations operating in Turkey. The legislation authorizes the Interior Ministry to replace NGO executives who got prosecuted for “terrorism” charges.

The relevant provision was retouched at the parliament talks after the reaction expressed by the opposition parties, and the adopted law envisages that this authority would be used not for investigation but for prosecution, that is, during the judicial process.

 

constituonal court,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

    Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week

  2. Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

    Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

  3. Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

    Cemetery plots for sale in Istanbul for $264,000 on black market

  4. Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

    Missing children of Cyprus given final resting place after 46 years

  5. More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week

    More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week
Recommended
Turkey, protector of least developed countries: Turkish FM

Turkey, protector of least developed countries: Turkish FM
Death toll from avalanche in Hakkari province rises to 2

Death toll from avalanche in Hakkari province rises to 2
More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week

More than 40,000 people violate curfews, lockdowns in one week
Turkey marks anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Ankara

Turkey marks anniversary of Atatürk’s arrival in Ankara
Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas

Turkey, Russia to review ties in key areas
Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari

Four killed as minibus collides with truck in Hakkari
WORLD Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

Chinese citizen journalist jailed for four years for Wuhan virus reporting

A Chinese citizen journalist was jailed for four years for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the COVID-19 outbreak unfurled, her lawyer said on Dec. 28, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.
ECONOMY Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey to raise minimum wage by 21.56% in 2021

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 21.56% as of Jan. 1, the country's family, labor and social services minister announced on Dec. 28. 
SPORTS Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Başakşehir salvage draw against 10-man Kasımpaşa

Medipol Başakşehir drew 2-2 with Kasımpaşa on Dec. 27 in the Turkish Süper Lig.