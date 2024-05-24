CHP gears up for 'pensioner rally' in Ankara

ANKARA

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is gearing up for a major rally in the capital Ankara on May 26, aimed at amplifying the voices of retirees and advocating for their demands.

The rally is set to draw retirees from across the nation, with the CHP's Istanbul head Özgür Çelik spearheading the call for participation.

"We will fight until the lowest pension is at the same level as the minimum wage," Çelik declared in a press statement held in Istanbul alongside all provincial party organizations.

"We are in the squares to say 'end this great injustice' to the government," Çelik remarked, criticizing “negligence toward dwindling salaries amid high inflation rates.”

Ahead of the rally, Çelik announced logistical arrangements, detailing plans to ferry participants from all 39 districts of Istanbul to Ankara. Interested individuals were directed to apply through CHP's district offices for bus reservations.

Taking to social media, CHP leader Özgür Özel extended a broad invitation, urging "all retirees, their families and everyone advocating for dignified lives and fair sharing" to converge at Tandoğan Square in Ankara's city center.

Following the rally, CHP will convene its next central board meeting, with discussions revolving around crucial topics such as local elections and strategies regarding CHP's municipal representation.

Party members are anticipated to gather at the headquarters for deliberations, which will extend into a 60-seat party council session.