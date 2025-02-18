CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries

CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries

ANKARA
CHP accuses gov’t of trying to block primaries

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel has claimed that the government is trying to prevent primary elections, which will determine the main opposition’s presidential candidate, by filing multiple lawsuits.

“They want to block our primaries because they know that we will call even louder for early elections and highlight all the difficulties the people are suffering after we elect our presidential candidate on March 23,” Özel told his parliamentary group on Feb. 18.

The CHP will hold primaries with the participation of its 1.6 million members next month in a bid to increase its pressure for early elections and create a political shield on İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the main opposition’s strongest presidential nominee but who risks being banned from politics due to five ongoing legal prosecutions.

Özel recalled that İmamoğlu faces 25 years in prison and a political ban in five separate cases while the CHP, as the institution, is also under investigation due to the 2023 general convention.

The chairman stated that the pressure put by the government also targets journalists, media organizations and civil society, stressing “This civilian coup is targeting the CHP.”

“We are aware of the systematically functioning alliance of coup plotters. The target of this coup is not the sitting president but the next one,” he said, referring to the CHP’s presidential candidate to be elected through the primaries in March.

“Despite all of this, we will not surrender. We will not allow the CHP and the opposition to be divided,” he added.

Türkiye, AKP,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

    Turkish, Ukrainian first ladies visit children in Ankara who fled war

  2. Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ideal venue for Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Erdoğan

  3. Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

    Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

  4. Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

    Egyptian-Greek Cypriot energy deal invalid: Turkish Cyprus

  5. AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

    AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
Recommended
AKP gears up for eighth regular congress

AKP gears up for eighth regular congress
CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22

CHP to unveil presidential primary candidates on Feb 22
CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23

CHP to hold presidential primaries on March 23
MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery

MHP leader discharged after heart valve surgery
Ankara mayor won’t run in CHP primaries

Ankara mayor won’t run in CHP primaries
MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough

MHP: Bahçeli undergoing treatment for cough
WORLD Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia, US to name negotiators on ending Ukraine war

Russia and the United States will name teams to negotiate a path to ending the war in Ukraine, the powers decided on Tuesday in discussions that drew a rebuke from Kiev over its exclusion.

ECONOMY Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

Annual decline in home prices in real terms continues

The residential property price index (RPPI) rose by 31.9 percent annually but declined by 7.2 percent in real terms in January, data from the Central Bank showed on Feb. 18.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿