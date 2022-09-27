Cholera outbreak in Syria reaches Turkish border

Cholera outbreak in Syria reaches Turkish border

ANKARA
Cholera outbreak in Syria reaches Turkish border

The cholera outbreak in Syria’s northeastern province of Aleppo has now spread to the northwestern part of the region, threatening Türkiye as it has reached the border line.

According to the health officials in the region, five cases were detected in the area of Operation Euphrates Shield and 11 in the Operation Peace Spring zone in the northwestern part of the country, which is under the control of the Turkish forces and the Syrian National Army.

Some 22 suspected cases were detected and isolated in the northwestern part of the region, including Jarablus and Azez located on the Turkish border.

Pollution of the Euphrates River and insufficient chlorine in drinking water are considered the main reasons for the disease.

The officials said the outbreak, which gradually spread in Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa, as well as Aleppo, Haseki and Tabqa, emerged with the decrease in the river’s water, triggered by the drought and extreme heat due to climate change.

According to the United Nations, the fact that nearly two-thirds of the water treatment plants, half of the pumping stations and one-third of the water towers have been damaged by the war that has been going on for years are behind the epidemic.

While the number of people infected by cholera is increasing day by day, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Fadela Chaib announced that 253 people have been infected in Syria and 23 have died so far.

Some unofficial sources claim that the cases across the country have exceeded 1,000 and are becoming increasingly deadly.

After 11 years of war, roughly 7 million Syrians are internally displaced and dependent on humanitarian aid.

The United Nations expects almost two-thirds of the Syrian population to face food shortages this year, partly because of increased prices linked to the war in Ukraine and a drop in funding for Syrian aid operations.

The humanitarian aid department of the European Commission warned of a high risk that the disease could spread further through displaced persons camps in northern Syria.

TÜRKIYE Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
MOST POPULAR

  1. Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

    Some 24 ISIL suspects nabbed in Istanbul, Mersin

  2. One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

    One officer killed after attack near police station in southern Türkiye

  3. Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

    Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up

  4. Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

    Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

  5. In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression

    In Canada’s Arctic, Inuit traditions help combat youth depression
Recommended
Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition

Swedish delegation to visit Türkiye for talks on extradition
One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin

One officer killed after attack on police station in Mersin
Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan

Türkiye to protect its rights amid Greek provocations: Erdoğan
Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands

Türkiye files protest with Greece, US over armament of Aegean islands
Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’

Experts concerned as Istanbul ranks as ‘least liveable city’
Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy

Female diplomats run Türkiye’s relations with Africa: Envoy
Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert

Number of sinkholes in Konya Plain exceeds 2,600: Expert
WORLD NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

ECONOMY Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

Sabotage suspected after Nord Stream pipeline leaks

The two Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Europe have been hit by unexplained leaks, Scandinavian authorities said on Sept. 27, raising suspicions of sabotage.
SPORTS Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Samsonova beats Zheng to claim Tokyo title

Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova won her third title in four tournaments by beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Sept. 25.