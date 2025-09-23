Chip maker Nvidia to invest $100 billion in OpenAI

NEW YORK
Chipmaker Nvidia will invest $100 billion in OpenAI as part of a partnership that will add at least 10 gigawatts of Nvidia AI data centers to ramp up the computing power for the owner of the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT.

Per the letter of intent signed by the companies, the first gigawatt of Nvidia systems will be deployed in the second half of 2026. Nvidia and OpenAI said they would be finalizing the details of the arrangement in the coming weeks.

“This partnership complements the deep work OpenAI and Nvidia are already doing with a broad network of collaborators, including Microsoft, Oracle, SoftBank and Stargate partners, focused on building the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure,” the companies said in a release. Those companies pledged to invest at least $100 billion in building data centers for OpenAI in January.

The Nvidia-OpenAI partnership also comes about 10 days after OpenAI said it had reached a new tentative agreement that will give Microsoft a $100 billion equity stake in its for-profit corporation. OpenAI is technically controlled by its nonprofit.

Speaking on CNBC, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the new data centers that Nvidia will build are in addition to the previously announced projects.

“Building this infrastructure is critical to everything we want to do,” Altman said. “Without doing this, we cannot deliver the services people want. We can’t keep making better models.”

OpenAI says it has 700 million weekly active users.

Also, just last week Nvidia announced that it was investing $5 billion in fellow chipmaker Intel, which has struggled to keep up with the frenzied demand for artificial intelligence.

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev and his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, discussed bilateral relations and Baku's normalization process with Yerevan on Sept. 23 at the U.N. headquarters in New York.  
