Chinese tech giant Xiaomi opens factory in Turkey

  • March 29 2021 14:08:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
China's leading technology company Xiaomi jointly launched a production facility in Istanbul on March 29 with supply giant Salcomp.

The firm announced its plan to open a factory in Turkey with an investment of $30 million in February.

Turkey is the fourth country in the world where the brand has production plants.

In a message sent to the opening ceremony, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey offers important opportunities for foreign investors due to its dynamic labor force and strategic location.

Turkey is open to demands by foreign investors to build research and development, and design centers within the country, he stressed.

The factory, which was established on a 14,000-square-meter (around 150,700-square-feet) area, will have a capacity of producing five million devices annually and create 2,000 jobs, he noted.

