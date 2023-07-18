China's growth in second quarter disappoints

China's growth in second quarter disappoints

HONG KONG
Chinas growth in second quarter disappoints

China’s economy grew at a 6.3 percent annual pace in the April-June quarter, much lower than analysts had forecast given the slow pace of growth the year before.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to slow further in coming months given slack consumer demand in China and weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.

The 6.3 percent growth in China’s gross domestic product from April to June outpaced a 4.5 percent rate of growth in the previous quarter, according to government data released yesterday.

In quarterly terms, the economy grew 0.8 percent compared to the first three months of the year.

The still robust growth is largely due to the economy growing just 0.4 percent a year earlier amid strict lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities during major outbreaks of COVID-19.

Analysts had forecasted growth for the quarter that ended in June to exceed 7 percent.

China’s GDP in the first quarter beat expectations and grew by 4.5 percent as consumers flocked to shopping malls and restaurants after nearly three years of “zero-COVID” restrictions were removed in late 2022.

Earlier this year, China’s government set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5 percent,” a conservative goal that will only be met if GDP grows faster in the months ahead.

Data released earlier showed exports declined 12.4 percent in June from a year earlier as global demand faltered after central banks in U.S. and Europe raised interest rates to curb inflation.

Retail sales, an indicator of consumer demand, in June rose 3.1 percent from the same period in 2022.

Industrial production output, which measures activity in the manufacturing, mining and utilities sectors, beat analyst's expectations, rising by 4.4 percent in June compared to the same month a year earlier.

China’s policymakers are not having to fight inflation, but may end up having to contend with its opposite, deflation, or falling prices due to weak demand.

In recent months, the authorities have tried to spur lending and spending, with mixed success.

Fixed-asset investment — spending on infrastructure and other projects to drive growth — rose by a still tepid 3.8 percent for the first half of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Additional data released yesterday showed its post-pandemic recovery petering out, likely boosting calls for greater economic stimulus.

Unemployment among Chinese youths jumped to a record 21.3 percent in June, up from 20.8 percent in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

ECONOMY Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
LATEST NEWS

  1. Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

    Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

  2. New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

    New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

  3. Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

    Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

  4. Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

    Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

  5. China's growth in second quarter disappoints

    China's growth in second quarter disappoints
Recommended
Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked
New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz

New medium-term program to set new targets, VP Yılmaz
Auto production rises 13 pct in first half

Auto production rises 13 pct in first half
Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit

Budget posts 220 billion liras of deficit
Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation

Microsoft to keep Call of Duty on Sony Playstation
Central Bank to decide about policy rate this week

Central Bank to decide about policy rate this week
WORLD Irans morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iran's morality police return after protests in a new campaign to impose Islamic dress on women

Iranian authorities on Sunday announced a new campaign to force women to wear the Islamic headscarf and morality police returned to the streets 10 months after the death of a woman in their custody sparked nationwide protests.

ECONOMY Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

Special Consumption Tax on natural gas, petrol hiked

The Special Consumption Tax (SCT) on natural gas for household use and petrol has been hiked, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).