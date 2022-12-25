China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING
Chinas foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country's position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year.

Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world's two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States' erroneous China policy.”

China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe.

Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia.

“With regard to the Ukraine crisis, we have consistently upheld the fundamental principles of objectivity and impartiality, without favoring one side or the other, or adding fuel to the fire, still less seeking selfish gains from the situation,” he said, according to an official text of his remarks.

Even as China has found common ground with Russia as both come under Western pressure, its economic future remains tied to American and European markets and technology. Leader Xi Jinping is pushing Chinese industry to become more self-sufficient, but Wang acknowledged that experience has shown “that China and the United States cannot decouple or sever supply chains.”

He said that China would strive to bring relations with the U.S. back on course, saying they had plunged because “the United States has stubbornly continued to see China as its primary competitor and engage in blatant blockade, suppression and provocation against China."

TÜRKIYE 11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance

11 opposition mayors voice support for opposition alliance
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm
Zelensky blasts Russian terror after deadly Kherson shelling

Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after deadly Kherson shelling
Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over hijab

Taliban order NGOs to stop women staff from working over 'hijab'
Paris shooter who killed three admits being racist

Paris shooter who killed three admits being 'racist'
US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid

US House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid
Serpent serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release

'Serpent' serial killer Charles Sobhraj arrives in Paris after release
WORLD Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions in US hunker down from frigid, deadly monster storm

Millions of people hunkered down in a deep freeze overnight and early morning to ride out the frigid storm that has killed at least 18 people across the United States, trapping some residents inside homes with heaping snow drifts and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses.

ECONOMY Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country

The Russian lower house of parliament is preparing a law to introduce higher taxation for people who have left the country, as many have since the war in Ukraine began in February, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Duma ha said.

SPORTS Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Newcastle’s Howe ignoring Premier League table

Eddie Howe has insisted he has no interest in looking at the Premier League table as Newcastle bids to maintain its impressive start to the season following the World Cup break.