China, US pledge climate cooperation ahead of Xi-Biden meet

China, US pledge climate cooperation ahead of Xi-Biden meet

WASHINGTON
China, US pledge climate cooperation ahead of Xi-Biden meet

China and the United States pledged Wednesday to work more closely together to fight global warming, declaring the climate crisis "one of the greatest challenges of our time".

The announcement came hours ahead of a summit between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping in San Francisco, further fuelling hopes the two nations can mend relations following years of turmoil over issues including trade, human rights and the future of Taiwan.

In a joint statement following climate talks in the United States, they pledged to make a success of a crucial UN climate summit starting at the end of this month in Dubai.

And they re-committed to the 2015 Paris climate accord goals of holding global warming to "well below" 2C, while pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5C.

"The United States and China recognize that the climate crisis has increasingly affected countries around the world," the statement said.

"They will work together... to rise up to one of the greatest challenges of our time for present and future generations of humankind."

US and Chinese climate envoys John Kerry and Xie Zhenhua met this month at the Sunnylands resort in California in a bid to restart stalled cooperation.

Experts agree that keeping the Paris goals in reach will require an enormous collective effort to slash greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

But that goal is seen as even more challenging in a world roiled by geopolitical storms, including China-United States rivalry.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) warned last month that "immediate reductions" in methane emissions were needed to limit climate warming.

A broad plan by Beijing last week to control its emissions of the gas offered no specific target for reducing them.

But in their joint statement, the two sides agreed to develop their respective methane reduction targets for inclusion in their 2035 emission-cutting plans, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs.

With temperatures soaring and 2023 expected to become the warmest year in human history, scientists say the pressure on world leaders to curb planet-heating greenhouse gas pollution has never been more urgent.

Countries are set to meet in Dubai later this month for the COP28 summit.

And success at those talks will hinge on agreement between the United States and China -- still at loggerheads over a litany of issues from trade to human rights.

Asked about what he expected from looming talks with Xi, Biden on Tuesday characterised the meeting as a chance to right ties.

"We're not trying to decouple from China. What we're trying to do is change the relationship for the better," Biden told reporters at the White House before heading to San Francisco.

He said he wanted "to get back on a normal course of corresponding; being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there's a crisis; being able to make sure our (militaries) still have contact with one another".

America,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials

Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials

    Erdoğan appoints four ambassadors, public officials

  2. Justice minister advocates new charter amid judicial row

    Justice minister advocates new charter amid judicial row

  3. Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

    Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

  4. Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital

    Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital

  5. China, US pledge climate cooperation ahead of Xi-Biden meet

    China, US pledge climate cooperation ahead of Xi-Biden meet
Recommended
Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue
Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital

Israeli troops enter Gaza hospital
Polands prime minister resigns

Poland's prime minister resigns
Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care

Israeli tanks at gates of Gaza hospital, Biden urges care
Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse

Rescue efforts enter third day at site of India tunnel collapse
US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria

US strikes Iran-linked sites in eastern Syria
WORLD Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

Some of the 40 workers trapped in India tunnel collapse are sick as debris and glitches delay rescue

Some of the 40 construction workers trapped in a collapsed road tunnel for a fourth day were sick as falling debris and technical glitches delayed the work to free them, officials in northern India said Wednesday.
ECONOMY Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Central Bank to hold investor meetings

Türkiye’s Central Bank has announced that it will organize “Investor Days” starting from January next year.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.