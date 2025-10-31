China seeks 'trust' with US, but cautions over Taiwan

China seeks 'trust' with US, but cautions over Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR
China seeks trust with US, but cautions over Taiwan

China and the United States should build "trust" in order to co-exist, Beijing's defense minister said on Oct. 31, but cautioned Washington about its "words and deeds" on Taiwan.

Dong Jun met U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian regional defense summit in Malaysia a day after Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump met in South Korea.

Trump and Xi did not discuss Taiwan on Oct. 30, the U.S. leader said, but Dong told Hegseth the "unification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is an irresistible historical trend," according to a Chinese Defense Ministry readout.

"The U.S. side should be cautious in its words and deeds on the Taiwan issue and take a clear-cut stance firmly opposing 'Taiwan independence,’" Dong said.

China claims self-governing Taiwan as its territory. Under longstanding policy, the United States recognizes only Beijing but provides weapons for the island's self-defense.

The Chinese readout also said Dong told Hegseth that their respective defense departments "should take concrete actions to implement the consensus reached by the heads of state."

He said they should also "strengthen policy-level dialogue to enhance trust and dispel uncertainty" and build a bilateral military relationship "characterized by equality, respect, peaceful coexistence and stable positive momentum."

Hegseth described the meeting in the Malaysian capital as "good and constructive."

"I highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and emphasized U.S. concerns about China's activities in the South China Sea, around Taiwan, and towards U.S. allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific," Hegseth said in a post on social media platform X, using a US term for the Asia-Pacific region.

Hegseth warned this year that China was "credibly preparing" to use military force to upend the balance of power in Asia, remarks that drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing.

"The threat China poses is real and it could be imminent," Hegseth said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in late May that was attended by defense officials from around the world.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, despite overlapping claims with its neighbors.

The U.S. Navy has regularly sent ships to conduct "freedom of navigation" transits in the region, angering Beijing.

Hegseth toned his comments down on Oct. 31, saying that while the "United States does not seek conflict, it will continue to stoutly defend its interests and ensure it has the capabilities in the region to do so."

Hegseth also met several other top officials at the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting, a gathering of ministers from the 11-member bloc, including India's Rajnath Singh.

He and Singh signed a 10-year deal that will see deeper cooperation between the two nations. India will also buy U.S. military equipment including patrol planes, missiles and combat vehicles.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

    TRT Director General Sobacı: “Türkiye Has Been the Voice of Justice”

  2. Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Israel must be forced to maintain peace in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

    Turkish football suspends 149 referees accused of betting

  4. French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

    French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

  5. Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights

    Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Recommended
French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory
Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about womens rights

Latvia ‘sending dangerous message’ about women's rights
Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency

Centrist party wins Dutch election: local news agency
US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal

US, Israel rift over Egypt gas deal
Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire, to hold another round of peace talks

Pakistan, Afghanistan extend ceasefire, to hold another round of peace talks
US seeks Turkish role in Gaza force despite Israeli objection: Reports

US seeks Turkish role in Gaza force despite Israeli objection: Reports
WORLD French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

French police arrest six over armed robbery at gold laboratory

Six people armed with military-grade weapons used explosives to break into a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, slightly injuring five employees in France's latest high-profile daytime heist.
ECONOMY Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Tourism revenues reach $50 billion in first nine months of 2025

Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, up 3.9 percent on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 31.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿