China says 'difficult' to attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

China says 'difficult' to attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

BEIJING
China says difficult to attend Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland

China said Friday it would be "difficult" to attend a conference on the war in Ukraine slated to take place in Switzerland next month.

"The arrangement of the meeting still falls short of China's requirements and the expectations of the international community, making it difficult for China to attend," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Ukraine is trying to whip up attendance at the June peace conference, where it hopes to win broad international backing for its vision of the terms needed to end Russia's war.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged China to take part.

But Beijing insisted on Friday that any such summit would need the participation of Russia, which Ukraine has rejected.

"China has always insisted that the International Peace Conference should have the recognition of Russia and Ukraine, equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all peace plans," Mao said.

"Otherwise, it is difficult for the conference to play a substantive role in restoring peace," she said.

She added that China would "promote peace talks in our own way, stay in communication with all parties and work together to build conditions for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis."

Moscow has dismissed the idea of a peace summit without Russia as "absurd".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states
NATO allies support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russias Baltic border provocations

Zelensky seeks more arms, denounces Russia's Baltic border 'provocations'
India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves

India court urges national emergency declaration for heatwaves
Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Serbia reruns Belgrade vote marred by fraud

Spain says rejects Israeli restrictions on its Jerusalem consulate

Spain says rejects Israeli 'restrictions' on its Jerusalem consulate
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿