China says conducting joint military drills with Russia

China says conducting joint military drills with Russia

BEIJING
China says conducting joint military drills with Russia

In this photo provided by Japan’s Joint Staff Office, the Chinese navy’s Shandong carrier task force is seen from the Japanese destroyer Akebono, on July 9, 2024, in the Philippine Sea.

China said Friday it was conducting joint military drills with Russia along its southern coast, after a US-led Western defense alliance met in Washington and Japan warned of a growing threat from Beijing's strong ties with Moscow.

China's defense ministry said the two militaries had begun the exercises, called Joint Sea-2024, in "early July" and they would last until the middle of this month.

The drills in the waters and airspace around Zhanjiang, a city in southern Guangdong province, are "to demonstrate the resolve and capabilities of the two sides in jointly addressing maritime security threats and preserving global and regional peace and stability", the ministry said.

It added that the exercises "will further deepen China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era".

They were taking place in accordance with Beijing and Moscow's annual plan for military engagement, according to the ministry.

The announcement came in the same week that NATO leaders convened in Washington to reaffirm support for Ukraine amid Russia's invasion.

China and Russia have drawn closer in recent years and tout their friendship as having "no limits", and both share hostile relations with NATO.

NATO leaders said in a declaration on Wednesday that China had "become a decisive enabler" of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, prompting Beijing to warn NATO against "provoking confrontation".

China maintains that it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict but has been criticised by Western leaders for giving political and economic support to Russia, including in the trade of goods with both civilian and military uses.

Chinese forces are also staging drills this week with Belarus, another Russian ally, on NATO's eastern border.

And Japan said Friday that joint China-Russia activities near its territory pose a "grave concern from the perspective of national security".

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

    Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

  2. North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

    North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

  3. Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

    Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation

  4. Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

    Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

  5. Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

    Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Recommended
Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike
North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration

North Korea denounces NATO summit declaration
Australian PM tells Russia to back off over spying allegation

Australian PM tells Russia to 'back off' over spying allegation
Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate

Five handed hefty jail terms for 2023 murder of Ecuador candidate
Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts

Biden defiant on campaign trail but pressure mounts
Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence

Judge tosses Alec Baldwin manslaughter case over withheld evidence
Iran president-elect ready for constructive dialogue with Europe

Iran president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with Europe
WORLD Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

Gaza health ministry says dozens killed in camp strike

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said a strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory killed at least 20 people Saturday.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

Southgate takes pride at reaching Euros final

England manager Gareth Southgate said he was "immensely proud" to lead the Three Lions into a first ever major tournament final on foreign soil after a dramatic 2-1 win over the Netherlands on July 10.
﻿