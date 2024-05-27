China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

BEIJING
China invests $47 billion in largest ever chip fund

China has poured more than $47 billion into the country's largest-ever chip investment fund, a business database showed on Monday, as Beijing seeks self-sufficiency in the crucial semiconductor manufacturing sector.

Semiconductors are an indispensable part of the modern economy, used in everything from kitchen appliances and mobile phones to cars and weapons.

The chips industry is increasingly caught in the crossfire as the United States and China vie for technological supremacy, with relations between the world's two largest economies deteriorating in recent years.

With Washington seeking to cut Chinese companies off from supply chains that give it access to advanced U.S. technology, Beijing has ploughed billions into developing homegrown chipmakers.

China's finance ministry as well as a host of state-owned banks and other businesses have invested 344 billion yuan ($47.48 billion) into the third phase of the National Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, according to information published by business data provider Tianyancha yesterday.

The fund's third phase, incorporated on May 24, is larger than the previous two iterations combined.

An earlier phase had planned to invest 12.9 billion yuan in semiconductor manufacturer Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Bloomberg reported last year.

China's Finance Ministry is the largest shareholder of the fund's latest phase, according to Tianyancha, with state-owned companies from Shanghai, Beijing and southern tech hub Shenzhen also investing.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade
LATEST NEWS

  1. Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

    Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

  2. Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

    Berzeg laid to rest after yearlong disappearance

  3. Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

    Ministry launches fieldwork to address low fertility rate

  4. Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

    Youth to present report on new charter to parliament

  5. Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye

    Bus driver detained after fatal crash in southern Türkiye
Recommended
Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May
Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year

Citroen GM upbeat on Turkish auto market this year
Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI

Easyjet, eyeing record summer, boosts nerve centre with AI
Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal

Toyota set to end massive Olympic sponsorship deal
Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams

Debt, suicide, fraud: South Koreans hit by real estate scams
Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister

Türkiye aims to draw more tourists from Asia: Minister
WORLD Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi appoints Syria envoy after more than a decade

Saudi Arabia named a new ambassador to Damascus on May 26, state media has said, more than a year after the two Arab nations resumed ties following a prolonged rift over Syria's war.

ECONOMY Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

Capacity utilization, business confidence decline in May

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the key manufacturing sector fell, while business morale deteriorated in May, according to official data released on May 27.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿