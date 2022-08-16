China cuts rates to shore up economic activity

  • August 16 2022 07:00:00

China cuts rates to shore up economic activity

BEIJING
China cuts rates to shore up economic activity

China’s central bank slashed key interest rates yesterday in a bid to kick-start the country’s stuttering economic recovery as data showed factory output and retail sales for July came in weaker than analysts’ expectations.    

The world’s second-biggest economy saw a bounce in business activity as some coronavirus restrictions eased in June, but the boost is fading and Beijing remains welded to a zero-COVID policy of snap lockdowns and long quarantines, which has battered sentiment.   

For July, China’s industrial production rose 3.8 percent on-year, down from a 3.9 percent jump in June, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said yesterday.    

Retail sales grew at a slower-than-expected 2.7 percent from a year ago, down from 3.1 percent in June, while the urban unemployment rate fell to 5.4 percent, the NBS said.     

“The risk of stagflation in the world economy is rising, and the foundation for domestic economic recovery is not yet solid,” the NBS warned in a statement.    

“We think the weakness in retail sales was due to renewed virus disruptions and the blow to consumer sentiment from the problems in the property market,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics said in a note.    

The virus remains a risk, with zero-Covid meaning that “targeted lockdowns will remain commonplace, depressing consumer activity and spending,” he said, while slow progress in expanding vaccination among the elderly means this policy will not be abandoned soon.    

“July’s economic data is very alarming,” Raymond Yeung, Greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, told Bloomberg TV.    

China’s property sector has been teetering, with frustrated homebuyers across dozens of cities taking part in mortgage boycotts as cash-strapped developers struggle to complete projects.    

The country’s economic growth was just 0.4 percent on-year in the second quarter -- its slowest rate since the initial Covid outbreak.    

And the People’s Bank of China yesterday cut its policy rates, bringing its seven-day reverse repurchase rate - a key rate at which the central bank provides short-term liquidity to banks - to a new low.    

It also cut its one-year medium-term lending facility, surprising forecasters, although some analysts believe this may not be enough to revive credit growth.    

Credit growth in China edged down in July, with analysts at Nomura saying in a report that it did not bode well for the second half of the year.    

“The combination of zero-Covid strategy and the deteriorating property sector continues to drag down the economy, even as export growth remains elevated and the automobile sector gets a boost from the purchase tax cut,” they said.

WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant
MOST POPULAR

  1. Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

    Tehran unveils Western art masterpieces hidden for decades

  2. Beijing’s pet lovers turn to acupuncture to treat their furry friends

    Beijing’s pet lovers turn to acupuncture to treat their furry friends

  3. Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

    Some 11 PKK terrorists neutralized in N Iraq

  4. Patara’s monumental inscription in place

    Patara’s monumental inscription in place

  5. Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized

    Walrus that attracted crowds in Oslo fjord euthanized
Recommended
Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads
Agriculture Cooperatives’ supermarkets began offering cheaper goods

Agriculture Cooperatives’ supermarkets began offering cheaper goods
Budget posts 64 bln Turkish Liras deficit in July

Budget posts 64 bln Turkish Liras deficit in July
Number of salaried employees rose in June

Number of salaried employees rose in June
Resort town Bodrum eyes 1 mln foreign visitors this year

Resort town Bodrum eyes 1 mln foreign visitors this year
More second-hand cars put up for sale after cap announcement

More second-hand cars put up for sale after cap announcement
WORLD Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

The Justice Department on Monday rebuffed efforts to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida, saying the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the document contains sensitive information about witnesses.

ECONOMY Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect blatant election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil’s 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found, continuing a pattern of not catching material that violates its policies the group describes as “alarming.”

SPORTS Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor launches campaign for Champions League spot

Trabzonspor travels to Copenhagen for a Champions League qualification playoff round first leg game, hoping to get an advantageous score to advance to the group stage of the top European club competition.