China criticises UK navy ship transit of Taiwan Strait

BEIJING

China condemned Britain on June 20 for sending a navy ship through the Taiwan Strait, saying the move had "undermined peace and stability" in the sensitive waterway.

Taiwan said on June 19 that the British Royal Navy patrol vessel HMS Spey sailed through the strait the day before, as part of a freedom of navigation exercise.

China's navy hit back on June 20, accusing London of "publicly hyping up" the move.

Beijing "organized troops to track and warn [the ship] throughout the entire journey, and effectively dealt with it", Liu Runke, a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Navy's Eastern Theatre Command, said in an online statement.

He said British statements on the transit had "distorted legal principles and confused the public."

"Its actions deliberately disrupted the situation and undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Liu said.

China has repeatedly refused to rule out using force to seize control of Taiwan.

The HMS Spey was the first British navy ship to sail through the strait since the HMS Richmond, a frigate deployed with Britain's aircraft carrier strike group, in 2021.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on June 20 it had detected 50 Chinese military aircraft around the island.

Beijing has ramped up deployment of fighter jets and naval vessels around Taiwan in recent years to press its sovereignty claim, which Taipei rejects.