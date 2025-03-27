China can help bring Russia to Ukraine negotiating table: French FM

BEIJING

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot urged Beijing on Thursday to help bring Russia to talks over ending its war in Ukraine as he met Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

France and China have sought to boost ties in recent years, but Paris has also pressed Beijing on its relations with Moscow, which have strengthened since the invasion of Ukraine.

Barrot said after meeting Wang at Beijing's ornate Diaoyutai state guesthouse on Thursday morning that they had held "frank, constructive, and in-depth discussions".

China and France must "coordinate to promote a just and lasting peace in Ukraine", he said.

"China also has a role to play in convincing Russia to come to the negotiating table with serious and good-faith proposals," he added.

Talks on Thursday also focused on economic ties, with Beijing and the European Union both facing down swingeing tariffs by the United States and a trade spat of their own.

"France opposes any form of trade war and advocates dialogue on trade issues, particularly between the European Union and China," Barrot said.

He also said the two sides were hoping to find a "rapid solution" to Beijing's imposition of tariffs on EU brandy imports.

Wang said in response China would "further strengthen our strategic coordination on international and regional hotspot issues".

'Differences'

China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.

But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia and NATO members have branded Beijing a "decisive enabler" of the war, which it has never condemned.

Barrot earlier acknowledged "differences" between Beijing and Paris on that issue and others.

But, he said, "our two countries must therefore work together to foster... dialogue".

"Faced with political, economic, and security challenges, a new Europe is rapidly emerging. Its sole compass is strategic autonomy," he told Wang.

"It will be particularly vigilant in defending its interests and its values," he said.

Wang, in turn, warned that "the international situation has changed again, and it will be even more chaotic".

He urged the two countries to "adhere to multilateralism" and "work together for world peace and development".

Barrot kicked off the day with a visit to the Beijing Language and Culture University, where he addressed students, touting the benefits of learning French and strong ties between the two countries.

"More than ever, the current context requires a powerful Franco-Chinese partnership in the service of geopolitical stability, prosperity and the future of our planet," he told the students.

Building 'trust'

China has said it hopes this week's visit by Barrot will see the countries deepen cooperation in a world facing "turbulence and transformation".

It has said the two sides will discuss ways to "jointly resist unilateralism and the resurgence of the law of the jungle" — a veiled reference to U.S. President Donald Trump, whose return to the White House in January has rocked the international order.

Following talks with Wang, Barrot met Premier Li Qiang, China's number two official, at Beijing's imposing Great Hall of the People.

"The world is currently not peaceful, and instability and uncertainty are increasing," Li said.

"As two independent and responsible major countries, China and France should strengthen cooperation," he added.

"Through our cooperation, we should inject more certainty into bilateral relations and the world."

He will head to economic powerhouse Shanghai, where he will inaugurate a hydrogen production plant on Friday built by the Air Liquide group and participate in a Franco-Chinese business forum.

Beijing has said it will use the visit "to consolidate political mutual trust".

Barrot's visit to China comes as part of a wider tour of Asia, including stops in Indonesia and Singapore.