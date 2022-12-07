China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

BEIJING - Agence France-Presse
China announces nationwide loosening of Covid restrictions

China on Wednesday announced a broad loosening of Covid restrictions, saying some positive cases can now quarantine at home and scaling down mandatory PCR testing requirements.

Under the new guidelines unveiled by Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC), "asymptomatic infected persons and mild cases who are eligible for home isolation are generally isolated at home" and the country will "further reduce the scope of nucleic acid testing and reduce testing frequency".

COVID-19, lockdown,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye seeks proof of insurance from Russian oil tankers

Türkiye seeks proof of insurance from Russian oil tankers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Glitzy Washington gala honors legendary artists

    Glitzy Washington gala honors legendary artists

  2. ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

    ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries opens old wounds

  3. NASA’s Orion slingshots around Moon, heads for home

    NASA’s Orion slingshots around Moon, heads for home

  4. ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

    ‘Goblin mode’ Oxford’s word of year

  5. Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition

    Robotics team represents country in worldwide competition
Recommended
Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme
Guilty of fraud, Argentinas Kirchner banned from seeking office

Guilty of fraud, Argentina's Kirchner banned from seeking office
Emmy-winning Cheers star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning 'Cheers' star Kirstie Alley dies at 71
N Korea orders new artillery firings over Souths drills

N Korea orders new artillery firings over South's drills
Drone attack strikes Russian airfield bordering Ukraine: governor

'Drone attack' strikes Russian airfield bordering Ukraine: governor
Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et

Animal rights activists stage protest at Nusr-Et
WORLD Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

Trump Organization convicted in executive tax dodge scheme

Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on extravagant perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, a repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business as he mounts another run for the White House.
ECONOMY Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

Workplace violence, harassment widespread: UN

More than one in five people in employment worldwide have experienced some form of workplace harassment or violence, according to a survey released by the United Nations.

SPORTS Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Bomb search dogs trained by Turkish Army on duty at World Cup

Within the scope of measures to ensure security at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, bomb search dogs that are capable of detecting all kinds of explosives and specially trained by the Turkish Army have been deployed in Qatar.