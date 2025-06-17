China accuses Trump of 'pouring oil' on Iran, Israel conflict

BEIJING
China on Tuesday accused President Donald Trump of "pouring oil" on the mounting conflict between Iran and Israel, after the U.S. leader warned Tehran residents to "immediately evacuate".

Following decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war, Israel launched a surprise aerial campaign last week against targets across Iran, saying it aimed to prevent its arch-foe from acquiring atomic weapons -- an ambition Tehran denies.

The sudden flare-up in hostilities has sparked fears of a wider conflict, with Trump urging Iran back to the negotiating table after Israel's attacks derailed ongoing nuclear talks.

Trump also issued an extraordinary warning on his Truth Social platform: "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Asked about Trump's remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said: "Fanning the flames, pouring oil, making threats and mounting pressure will not help to promote the de-escalation of the situation, but will only intensify and widen the conflict.

"The Chinese side calls on all relevant parties, especially countries with special influence on Israel, to shoulder their responsibilities, take immediate measures to de-escalate tensions, and prevent the conflict from expanding and spreading."

China's embassy in Israel on Tuesday also urged its citizens to leave the country "as soon as possible", after Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes.

"The Chinese mission in Israel reminds Chinese nationals to leave the country as soon as possible via land border crossings, on the precondition that they can guarantee their personal safety," the embassy said in a statement on WeChat.

"It is recommended to depart in the direction of Jordan," it added.

The embassy warned the conflict was "continuing to escalate".

"Much civilian infrastructure has been damaged, civilian casualties are on the rise, and the security situation is becoming more serious," it said.

 

