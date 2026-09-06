Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde

Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde

PRAIA
Children among at least 25 killed in Cape Verde

Cape Verde President Jose Maria Neves (AFP Photo)

At least 25 people, mostly children and teenagers, were killed in a bus crash on Cape Verde’s Fogo Island, public radio network RCV said on Sept. 6.

Several others were injured in the accident on Sept. 5, some of them seriously, the head of civil protection for Sao Filipe city, Jose Canuto, told reporters.

Such incidents are rare in the west African archipelago, where roads are generally in good condition.

Canuto and other local authorities said the bus, which was carrying 32 passengers, veered off the road and plunged into a deep ravine on the way back to Sao Filipe after an excursion to the Cha das Caldeiras village inside the Pico do Fogo volcanic crater.

The dead include the bus driver, who organized the excursion to the unique site every year as a present for the pupils he drove to school during term time.

Emergency personnel worked through the night to rescue victims trapped in the wreckage, which came to a halt in a rocky valley that is hard to reach.

Seven were buried early on Sept. 6. The rest were set to be buried later in the day, according to RCV.

cape verde,

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