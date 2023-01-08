Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.

The top seed spot ensures a first round bye for the Chiefs, who end the regular season with a 14-3 record and are looking for their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons.

Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29 giving him 5,608 total yards for the season. That took him past the previous record of 5,562 yards set by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2011.

“Its important, its like winning a playoff game,” Mahomes said of securing the bye. The Chiefs’ innovative offensive plays featured an unusual move before the penalized wildcat touchdown with the players spinning in a circle, a move Mahomes said was dubbed the “Snowglobe.”

“We enjoy it, we draw up these plays all the time and coach Reid lets us have rein to add our own flair,” he said.

The Jaguars made the post-season after Josh Allen ran in a fourth quarter touchdown from 37 yards after scooping up a fumble recovery forced by Rayshawn Jenkins on Titans quarterback Josh Dobbs.

