Chief prosecutor hints at October for corruption indictment

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s chief prosecutor has pointed to October for the completion of an indictment against the municipality over graft accusations, following six months of sweeping operations and investigations.

Chief Public Prosecutor Akın Gürlek has been a central figure in the probe since the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu in March on corruption charges. Alongside İmamoğlu, several other mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) were also arrested under the same case file.

The fact that no indictment has been finalized after half a year has drawn mounting criticism from the opposition.

“The drafting of the indictment has begun. This is the biggest corruption case of the past 100 years. It has only been six months since the first operation was launched — actually quite a short time for an indictment,” Gürlek told reporters during a rare press briefing on Sept. 1, marking the start of the judicial year.

He underlined that none of the prosecutors involved in the case took judicial recess and that the indictment could be finalized by October.

The CHP has argued that the arrests, particularly those targeting İmamoğlu, are politically motivated and that the indictment delay stems from a lack of sufficient evidence to press charges.

Party leader Özgür Özel has also demanded that İmamoğlu’s trial be broadcast live on the state broadcaster TRT to demonstrate his innocence.

The chief prosecutor stressed that the law contains no such provision and this bid requires proper changes from the parliament.

“If the regulation will take place, then it could happen. We are confident in our file. Whether broadcast live or held behind closed doors, the evidence is in the case file,” he said.

Another contentious aspect of the probe has been the release of some suspects under the “effective remorse” provision, which allows for leniency in exchange for cooperation with prosecutors.

Opposition figures have accused authorities of pressuring detainees into giving false testimony.

Gürlek rejected this claim, saying: “We do not release everyone who invokes effective remorse. No one is pressured, they come forward voluntarily.”

Meanwhile, on Sept. 1, two men on motorcycles were taken into custody after approaching Gürlek’s residence and questioning the police officers guarding his home about whether the prosecutor was inside. The men departed the scene but were shortly apprehended after officers alerted authorities.