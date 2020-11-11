Charro Beans (Frijoles Charros) Recipe: How to Cook & Make Charro Beans Recipe (Best, Easy and Simple)

Charro Beans is an authentic soup of the northern regions of Mexico. The name of the dish in Spanish is Frijoles Charros. “Charro”s means “Cowboy” in English. This is why this dish is also known as "Cowboy beans".

There are many bean dishes made in a similar style in different countries. Beans are mashed in many various bean dishes but the beans remain whole in Charro Beans. Another feature of charro beans is that it is a soup rich in flavor. Up to 7-8 different flavors or spices can be used in this bean dish, depending on the skill and knowledge of the cook who will make.

Charro Beans soup has several different types. For example, very hot charro beans or vegan charro beans. Even if you are a vegetarian, you have no obstacle to eat this dish. All you have to do is not add bacon, ham and chorizo. Do not forget that this charro beans recipe is really easy and best.

Ingredients:

1 kilogram of beans (Pinto, Black, Bay, Peruvian. You can choose one of these beans types.)

250 grams of chorizo (Chorizo is a kind of spicy Spanish pork sausage)

2 cloves of garlic

250 grams of ham

1 large onion

2 serrano peppers

1 clear beer

3 tomatoes

1/2 cup fresh coriander

1 tablespoon of oil

5 slices of bacon

Salt

Instructions

This is a very simple recipe, remember that you can cook with a reserve of beans that has been left in your fridge. Because this meal is made with any kind of beans.

Put the oil in the pano over medium heat. Firstly put the pieces of chorizo into the pan because it takes more time to cook than ham and bacon. Add the bacon and the ham to the pan. Add the ham after the bacon because the ham will brown much earlier than the others.

We cut our vegetables into cubes. Add the tomatoes to the mixture. Stir for a few minutes. Add the onions, hot peppers, and garlic. Keep mixing until all the ingredients are combined. After a few minutes, put the beans, beer, and finely chopped coriander in the pan. This is the time to season with salt and pepper and cook until the flavors are combined.

Let the preparation cook over high heat to dry and thicken. When it starts to thicken, lower the heat and continue cooking for another 5-10 minutes.

Tips for Charro Beans recipe

If you want a thicker mixture, you can mash some of the beans while cooking. You can also add panela cheese cut into cubes.