Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime business partner, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's longtime business partner, dies at 99

SAN FRANCISCO
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffetts longtime business partner, dies at 99

Charlie Munger, the longtime friend and business partner of famed U.S. investor Warren Buffett, died on Nov. 28 at the age of 99, his employer has confirmed.

Berkshire Hathaway, where Munger served for decades as vice chairman under Buffett, announced it was "advised by members of Charlie Munger's family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital."

"Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie's inspiration, wisdom and participation," Warren Buffett said in a statement.

Like Buffett, Munger was born and brought up in Omaha, Nebraska. The two met as adults in 1959, and forged a friendship that lasted more than 60 years.

Munger joined Buffett at Berkshire Hathaway as vice chairman in 1978, and helped transform it from a small textile company into a gigantic conglomerate, now valued at more than $780 billion.

Unlike Buffett's vast fortune, Charlie Munger's wealth is estimated at a more modest $2.6 billion, although he has donated most of his wealth to charity during his lifetime.

Munger never officially retired from his role at Berkshire Hathaway, and would have turned 100 on Jan. 1.

In a 2017 interview, Buffett credited Munger with changing his views on investment for the better.

"He refined them in a huge way, in terms of looking for the quality companies, and looking out for the ability to make an investment that will work out for five or 10 or 20 years, as opposed to something where there might be one more puff left in the cigar," he said.

"He's strong minded, I'm strong minded. We've never had an argument in that whole time and we never will," he continued.

"It's been more fun doing it with Charlie," he added.

dies,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

    CHP, İYİ Party leaders meet to discuss upcoming local polls

  2. Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

    Türkiye vows to support peace in Caucasus: Top security board

  3. Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

    Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

  4. Israel and Hamas agree to extend their ceasefire by another day

    Israel and Hamas agree to extend their ceasefire by another day

  5. Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

    Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one
Recommended
Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one
Türkiyes foreign trade gap narrows

Türkiye's foreign trade gap narrows
Underlying inflation trend started to decline: Central Bank

Underlying inflation trend started to decline: Central Bank
US, Europe favorite destinations for Turkish investors: Survey

US, Europe favorite destinations for Turkish investors: Survey
Developing world needs radical surge in climate investment

Developing world needs 'radical' surge in climate investment
Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker

Foreign fund inflows may start before elections: Banker
WORLD Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

Huge blow for Wilders as major party snubs coalition

Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders suffered a major setback to his goal of forming a governing coalition Wednesday when a key potential partner ruled itself out, uncomfortable with his extreme views.
ECONOMY Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

Big Tech in charge as ChatGPT turns one

A year after the history-making release of ChatGPT, the AI revolution is here, but the recent boardroom crisis at OpenAI, the super app's company, has erased any doubt that Big Tech is in charge.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.