Charity concerts to support Ukrainian children

ISTANBUL
In cooperation with a charity project called Childhood Without War, the Ukrainian music festival Atlas organizes a series of charity concerts called “Save Childhood” in Tükiye.

The project aims to help children affected by the war in Ukraine. The first concerts will be held on Oct. 27 in Antalya and Oct. 29 in Istanbul with the participation of the independent Ukrainian band The Hardkiss. All profits from the concerts will be transferred to the Childhood Without War project.

“We plan to hold six concerts, two each month, with the participation of various Ukrainian artists. The first ones are friends of our festival, The Hardkiss, and we are very grateful to them for joining our cause. As part of this project, we help orphans who were evacuated from dangerous areas of Ukraine to Türkiye,” the Atlas festival organizers said.

The Childhood Without War is a Ukrainian charity project that focuses on evacuating orphans, children deprived of parental care and children in difficult life circumstances from dangerous zones in Ukraine to Türkiye, and provides them with everything they need for a comfortable stay. The cost of one child’s stay per day is 12 euros, and evacuation costs 180 euros.

Tickets are available at https://savechildhood.com.ua/

