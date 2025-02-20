Cerrahpaşa center competes for top honors at THE awards

Melike Çalkap – ISTANBUL

A research center from Istanbul University's Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Medicine has reached the finals of the prestigious London-based THE Awards Asia 2025, often referred to as the "Oscars of Higher Education."

The awards, scheduled to be held in Macau on April 22, include the participation of over 500 universities from around the world, with winners selected from 10 different categories.

Competing in the "Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year" category, Cerrahpaşa Research Simulation and Design Center’s (CAST) groundbreaking project on personalized medicine earned a spot among the top-eight finalists.

CAST was established in 2021 with the goal of advancing the use of 3D technologies in healthcare, according to Associate Professor Bedri Karaismailoğlu, the director.

“Our team comprises several academicians from various fields, including orthopedics, neurology, plastic surgery, anatomy, ear, nose and throat, and cardiovascular surgery,” Karaismailoğlu said. “We collaborate with leading institutions like Harvard University, Mass General Hospital and Belgium’s Ghent University.”

The center features a total of 15 3D printers, producing a variety of objects from surgical tools and biocompatible implants to cadaver-like models.

As the Turkish medical education system has been facing a severe shortage of cadavers, these 3D-printed cadaver-like models enable surgical practice without the need for actual cadavers, providing an alternative tool for teaching anatomy and developing hands-on skills.

They even create personalized 3D models of a patient’s body, including bones, tissues and even skin. Since 2022, they have served over 300 patients.

Karaismailoğlu and his team are aiming for the top prize at the upcoming THE Asia 2025 Awards with their innovative approach. “Our goal at this facility is to make the whole process — from concept to product — accessible. As a result, our goal is to win the honor,” Karaismailoğlu said.