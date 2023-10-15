Ceremony held to commemorate miners killed in Bartın blast

BARTIN
A commemorative ceremony has been held to honor the 43 miners who lost their lives in a mine blast in the northern province of Bartın on the first anniversary of the tragic incident.

An unveiling ceremony of the Mining Martyrs Monument, which bears the names of the miners who were killed in the blast was held, while dozens of workers and top officials in the city attended the memorial event at the mining facility.

The families and loved ones of the deceased miners paid their respects by visiting their graves and leaving flowers.

Participated in the tree-planting ceremony at the memorial forest established in memory of the victims of the explosion, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç assured that the legal proceedings are ongoing.

"We have faith in our judiciary. Those responsible will undoubtedly face the consequences of their actions as determined by the judicial verdict."

The presence of methane gas and lack of adequate supervision were some of the reasons behind the unfortunate mine blast, according to a report by the parliamentary commission established to investigate the incident.

The 366-page report stated that the most important reason behind the accident was the presence of methane gas that created an atmosphere prone to explosions and the failure to manage the explosion-triggering factors.

