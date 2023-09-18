Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

WAD MADANI, Sudan
Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

Flames gripped the Sudanese capital Sunday and paramilitary forces attacked the army headquarters for the second day in a row, witnesses reported, as fighting raged into its six month.

"Clashes are now happening around the army headquarters with various types of weapons," one Khartoum resident, who declined to be named, told AFP.

Other witnesses in southern Khartoum said they heard "huge bangs" as the army targeted bases of the Rapid Support Forces paramilitaries with artillery.

Witnesses also reported fighting in the city of El-Obeid, 350 kilometres (about 220 miles) south.

Nawal Mohammed, 44, said battles Saturday and Sunday between the regular army and the paramilitaries have been "the most violent since the war began".

Though her family lives at least three kilometres away from the nearest clashes, Mohammed said "doors and windows shook" with the force of explosions, while several buildings in central Khartoum were set alight.

In social media posts verified by AFP, users shared footage of flames devouring landmarks of the Khartoum skyline, including the ministry of justice and the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower -- a conical building with glass facades that had become an emblem of the city.

Other posts showed buildings -- their windows blown out and their walls charred or pockmarked with bullets -- smouldering.

"It's distressing to see these institutions destroyed like this," Badr al-Din Babiker, a resident of the capital's east, told AFP.

Since war erupted on April 15 between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, nearly 7,500 people have been killed, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

Civilians and aid workers have warned that the real toll is far higher, as many of those injured or killed never make it to hospitals or morgues.

A committee of volunteer pro-democracy lawyers on Sunday said the fighting in Khartoum since Friday had killed dozens of civilians in "continued disregard for international humanitarian law".

"We are working to determine the number of civilian victims" of "arbitrary shelling", the group said in a statement.

The war in Sudan has decimated already fragile infrastructure, shuttered 80 percent of the country's hospitals and plunged millions into acute hunger.

More than five million people have been displaced, including 2.8 million who have fled the relentless air strikes, artillery fire and street battles in Khartoum's densely-populated neighbourhoods.

Millions who could not or refused to leave Khartoum remain in the city, where water, food and electricity are rationed.

The violence has also spread to the western region of Darfur, where ethnically-motivated attacks by the RSF and allied militias have triggered renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court into possible war crimes.

There has also been fighting in the southern Kordofan region, where witnesses again reported on Sunday artillery fire exchanged between the army and the RSF in the city of El-Obeid.

WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin
LATEST NEWS

  1. N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

    N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

  2. Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

    Central Khartoum in flames as war rages across Sudan

  3. Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

    Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

  4. Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

    Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

  5. Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price

    Occupancy rate rises in Bodrum as hotels cut price
Recommended
N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin
Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry

Libya accident kills 4 Greek aid team members: ministry
Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN

Yoon warns against Russia, N Korea military cooperation to discuss at UN
14 killed in plane crash in Brazilian Amazon

14 killed in plane crash in Brazilian Amazon
One week after Libya flood, aid arrives for survivors

One week after Libya flood, aid arrives for survivors
First cargo ships sail to Ukraine after grain deal collapse: official

First cargo ships sail to Ukraine after grain deal collapse: official
WORLD N Korean leader ends Russia trip with heartfelt thanks to Putin

N Korean leader ends Russia trip with 'heartfelt thanks' to Putin

North Korea's Kim Jong Un expressed his "heartfelt thanks" to President Vladimir Putin, state media said Monday, as he headed home after nearly a week in Russia on a defence-focused trip.

ECONOMY Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Şimşek set to meet foreign investors as eyes on Central Bank

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek will meet with foreign investors on Sept. 19 at an event organized by Goldman Sachs in New York as Türkiye’s Central Bank is set to announce its rate decision later in the week.

SPORTS Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Ten Hag denies crisis after latest loss in troubled season

Never before in the Premier League era had Manchester United lost three of its first five games at the start of a season.