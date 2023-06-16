Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

ANKARA
Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

The budget surplus, however, was 17.4 percent lower compared with the same month of 2022.

Budget revenues grew 73 percent in May from a year earlier to 549 billion liras, with tax collection rising 75 percent.

Total expenditure leaped 148 percent compared with May 2022 to 431 billion liras. Non-interest expenditure stood at 328 billion, pointing to a 110 percent year-on-year increase, while interest expenditure soared more than 473 percent to 103 billion.

The central budget, consequently, produced a primary surplus of 222 billion liras, rising 37 percent compared with May last year.

From January to May, the central government’s budget deficit stood at 266 billion liras, whereas the budget posted a surplus of 125 billion in the same period of 2022.

Revenues rose by 49 percent to 1.6 trillion liras, while total expenditure rose 95.4 percent.

Non-interest expenditure amounted to 1.64 trillion liras with an annual increase of 96 percent, and interest expenditure rose by 95.2 percent to 238 billion liras.

The central budget produced a primary deficit of 25.7 billion liras in the first five months of 2023 against a primary surplus of 247 billion liras in the same period of last year.

Türkiye, Economy,

TÜRKIYE Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone
LATEST NEWS

  1. Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

    Tent cities vacated as permanent houses rise in quake zone

  2. Historic Boston church to host first play

    Historic Boston church to host first play

  3. Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

    Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

  4. Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

    Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

  5. Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction

    Barbara Kingsolver wins Women’s Prize for Fiction
Recommended
Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise

Russians’ holiday bookings for Türkiye on rise
Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies

Foreign investors keeping eye on economic policies
Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data

Annual decline in home sales slows in May: Data
New Zealand economy tips into recession

New Zealand economy tips into recession
AIIB serves Chinas interests: Ex-executive

AIIB serves China's interests: Ex-executive
Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar
WORLD Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

ECONOMY Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

Central gov’t budget posts surplus last month

The central government budget posted a surplus of 118.9 billion Turkish Liras ($5 billion) in May, the Treasury and Finance Ministry has said.

SPORTS Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Türkiye seeks away victory against Latvia

Turkish national football team travels to Latvia on June 16, hoping to put its Euro 2024 qualifying campaign back on track.