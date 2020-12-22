Central government gross debt stock at $243.9 bln

  • December 22 2020 09:25:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
The gross debt stock of Turkey's central government stood at 1.87 trillion Turkish liras (around $243.9 billion) at the end of November, according to official figures released on Dec. 21.

The figure was 47.2 percent higher than the same month last year, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Gross debt stock includes the outstanding debt of public sector institutions, the Central Bank, private companies, and households.

Around 42.3 percent of the debt stock is denominated in the local currency, while the rest is in foreign currencies, the ministry said.

While some 1.1 trillion Turkish liras ($140 billion) of the debt was domestic, around 797 billion Turkish liras ($103.8 billion) was external, it added.

The stock of the Treasury receivables stood at 18.5 billion Turkish liras ($2.41 billion) as of the end of November.

