Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

ANKARA
Central Bank outlines advances in Digital Turkish Lira second phase

The Central Bank announced the continuation of second-phase work on the Digital Turkish Lira Research and Development Project with a report on Nov. 24, which details updates on programmable payments, offline payments and interoperability.

The report follows the first-phase evaluation published at the end of 2023, with ongoing efforts guided by principles of privacy, technological and architectural flexibility, interoperability, doing no harm and independence from a single financial intermediary.

It aims to create infrastructure for innovative uses and a complementary payment channel with the Digital Turkish Lira, ensuring uniformity in payments and increased financial inclusion.

The report emphasizes preserving the reliability and sovereignty of the lira while boosting payment efficiency, with second-phase activities coordinated with technology stakeholders.

This includes maturing the first-phase prototype to a minimum viable product level and integrating financial intermediaries.

"Programmable payments and offline payments are at the focus of the second-phase work. Additionally, proof-of-concept studies for cross-border payments have been conducted within the Central Bank," the report stated.

Alongside technological infrastructure, legal and economic analyses are underway, including simulations to assess potential impacts on the financial system.

Results will be shared with the public in due course, with pilot tests planned as in the first phase to evaluate system improvements, new functions and scenarios.

These tests aim to include scenarios increasing instantaneous usage for more comprehensive performance measurement.

The report notes progress in maturing the Digital Turkish Lira System during the second phase, with advances in programmable and offline payments, financial intermediary integration, digital identity applications for digital money, digital asset usage and cross-border interoperability.

Requirements, principles and approaches for the Digital Turkish Lira were defined in the project's first phase.

"The Digital Turkish Lira Second Phase Progress Report aims to provide information on the current status of the work. The evaluation report for the second phase will be published after this phase is completed. Additionally, it is planned to publish supplementary documents detailing the subheadings of the work," it stated.

Ongoing studies on the technological, legal and economic aspects of the Digital Turkish Lira are continuing, with the second phase expected to conclude upon finalization of these efforts.

After the second phase, if a decision is made to issue the Digital Turkish Lira, the project will advance to the third phase, including legal arrangements.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

    Türkiye, South Korea sign 6 deals including nuclear cooperation

  2. Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

    Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

  3. Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

    Turkish C-130 crash investigation team returns

  4. Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

    Istanbul hosts global experts on national palaces

  5. All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı

    All eyes on anti-terror panel’s visit to İmralı
Recommended
THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign
Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge

Türkiye sees red meat price drop amid global surge
Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln

Operational leasing sector size hits $7.4 bln
Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell

Japan uses satellites, AI to find abandoned houses to sell
Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid

Australian mining giant BHP drops Anglo American takeover bid
Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy

Americans set for record holiday spending despite doubts over economy
WORLD Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Xi holds call with Trump: Chinese state media

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed bilateral cooperation and the issue of Taiwan in a phone call on Monday, Beijing's state news agency Xinhua reported.
ECONOMY THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

THY launches South Europe ticket campaign

Turkish Airlines (THY) is offering round-trip flights to select South European destinations starting from $129, with the promotion valid for limited seats.

SPORTS Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye books playoff spot with Spain draw

Türkiye’s path to the 2026 World Cup will go through the playoffs, but Vincenzo Montella’s side enters the next stage with renewed belief after holding European champion Spain to a 2-2 draw on the night of Nov. 18.  
﻿