ANKARA
Central Bank keeps interest rate stable at 8.5 percent

The Turkish Central Bank on April 27 held its interest rate at 8.5 percent in its Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC)  meeting.

Last month, the bank kept the policy rate (one-week repo auction rate) unchanged at 8.5 percent.

In his speech on April 21 in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said both interest rate and inflation would decline.

Interest rates will not increase but fall as long as he is in power, Erdoğan said.

“They [interest rates] may increase in the U.S. and Europe, but interest rates in Türkiye will fall. And you will see that as interest rates fall, so will inflation,” he added.

TÜRKIYE Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan

Turkish citizens begin to return home from Sudan
