Castle walls and bastions revived in ancient city of Beçin

MUĞLA
Excavations have been carried out throughout the year in the ruins unearthed in the ancient city of Beçin, which is among the most important ancient sites in the Aegean region in Muğla’s Milas district. The historical structures are being restored and brought into tourism.

The archaeological site in Beçin, located on the Milas-Ören highway, 5 kilometers away from the city enter, has been systemically excavated since 1972.

Speaking about the works, the head of the Beçin excavations, Professor Kadir Pektaş said that one of the Anatolian beylics, Menteshe, chose Beçin city and castle as their capital, where the tomb of its founder Ahmet Gazi is still located.

Explaining that they carry out regular excavations in the ancient city, which was included in the UNESCO World Heritage Temporary List in 2012, Pektaş stated that while many artifacts had been so far unearthed and taken under restoration.

Stating that the history of the ancient city dates back to 2000 B.C., but gained its real importance during the Menteshe Beylic, Pektaş said, "The work on the walls started last year and still continues. Currently, especially the restoration of the bastions at the entrance of the citadel has been finished and a section of the castle walls has been revived. The excavation work in the cistern at the entrance of the citadel will also be completed soon.”

Stating that the bastions at the entrance of the citadel pose a great risk, Pektaş said, "First of all, the restoration of this place has been completed. We will carry out the same restoration on the other walls, step by step. When completed, visitors will be able to see an uninterrupted life from the chalcolithic period to the 1950s. Currently, part of the castle walls and two bastions have been restored, and eight more bastions will be restored."

Noting that this year’s excavation and restoration works are continuing in the city, Pektaş said that cleaning work has been carried out in the cemetery area and that the restoration project of tomb No. 1, located opposite the citadel, is under review by the conservation board.

Explaining that a project was also prepared for Üçgöz Inn and waiting for approval, Pektaş said, "When the projects are completed, the restorations will be initiated. Again, with the funding from the Turkish Historical Society, we will prepare the restoration projects of Orhaniye Mosque and Seymenlik Lodge."

