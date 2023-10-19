Cartoon competition announces award winners

ISTANBUL
The winners of the 39th Aydın Doğan International Cartoon Competition have been announced. The work of Pawel Kuczynski from Poland was deemed worthy of the first prize in the competition.

This year, 570 cartoonists from 64 countries participated in the Aydın Doğan Foundation's competition, which brought together cartoonists from all over the world with a total of 1,365 works.

Under the direction of Marco De Angelis from Italy, an international jury consisting of world-famous cartoon masters, including Ercan Akyol (Türkiye), Angel Boligan Corbo (Cuba), Gürbüz Doğan Ekşioğlu (Türkiye), Saad Hajo (Syria), Piyale Madra (Türkiye), Tan Oral (Türkiye) and Yoşiaki Yokota (Japan), evaluated works.

The work by Kuczynski from Poland became the winner of the competition this year. Elena Ospina from Colombia was awarded the second prize, and Halit Kurtulmuş Aytoslu from Türkiye was awarded the third prize.

The “Strong Girls, Strong Tomorrows Award” was given to Oğuzhan Çiftçi. The selection committee also deemed Muhammet Şengöz from Türkiye, Şiaoqiang Hou from China and Zygmunt Zaradkiewicz from Poland worthy of the achievement award.

The statues and awards of all the winning artists will be presented in Istanbul at a ceremony to be held in November.

